Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 685,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 374,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 627.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 272,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 234,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 260,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
SPTM stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $56.89.
