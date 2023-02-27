Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,797 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $425.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.70. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.