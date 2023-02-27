CashBackPro (CBP) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00003698 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and $3,425.91 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00042343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022780 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00218785 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,606.65 or 0.99959883 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.89755237 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,439.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

