Cat Rock Capital Management LP Has $131.63 Million Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,874,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the quarter. Docebo comprises approximately 29.3% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned about 14.82% of Docebo worth $131,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Path Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $9,399,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 204,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 35.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 192,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 165.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth $3,396,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

DCBO stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 312.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

