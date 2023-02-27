Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $236.17 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.