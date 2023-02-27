Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $237.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

