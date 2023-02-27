Caxton Associates LP Acquires 4,377 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $165.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average is $174.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $234.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total value of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,343.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

