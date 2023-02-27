Caxton Associates LP Buys 27,842 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 200.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up approximately 0.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $1,232,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 146,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,258,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $82.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $142.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,097 shares of company stock worth $7,457,855. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

