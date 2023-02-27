Caxton Associates LP Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 501.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $69.67 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

