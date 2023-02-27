Caxton Associates LP Has $1.57 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.1 %

IDXX opened at $468.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.47 and its 200-day moving average is $404.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.