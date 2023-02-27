Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.53 Million in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Avient at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avient by 53.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Avient by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 50,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $42.75 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.