Caxton Associates LP Invests $9.43 Million in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,000. onsemi makes up about 1.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in onsemi by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $77.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

