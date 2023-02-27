Caxton Associates LP Purchases 11,459 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,931,000 after acquiring an additional 361,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,289,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

