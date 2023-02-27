Caxton Associates LP Purchases 6,931 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 624,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 255,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 895,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $40.55 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s payout ratio is -64.76%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

