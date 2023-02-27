Caxton Associates LP Takes $2.06 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Alibaba Group makes up 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $241.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

