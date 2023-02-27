Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 929,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 27.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,678,000 after purchasing an additional 525,681 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $42.00 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

