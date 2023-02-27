CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.63.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$64.84. The company had a trading volume of 153,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.88. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$69.38.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

