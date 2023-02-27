CDAM UK Ltd Sells 700 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CDAM UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group comprises about 9.0% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CDAM UK Ltd owned 1.45% of Colliers International Group worth $55,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 117,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $115.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.19 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $140.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIGI. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

