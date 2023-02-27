Centene (NYSE:CNC) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $94.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.94.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 1.9 %

Centene stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene has a one year low of $68.73 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.