Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 76,022 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,022 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $63,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70,370 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

