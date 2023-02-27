Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $17.03 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 14.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 12.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 546,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after buying an additional 365,997 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $66.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

