Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $224.04 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 2.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Simon Property Group worth $224,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $121.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

