Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $299.92 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,525 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 3.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $299,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $175.00 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

