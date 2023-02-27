Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $87.79 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 324.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 277,064 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Essex Property Trust worth $87,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.35.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:ESS opened at $229.46 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

