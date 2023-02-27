Centersquare Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 548,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Tricon Residential as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after buying an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,939,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,049,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 2,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 1,729,258 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricon Residential Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
