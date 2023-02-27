Centersquare Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 548,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Tricon Residential as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after buying an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,939,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,049,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 2,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 1,729,258 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tricon Residential Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.