Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,282,598 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282,598 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 1.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Healthpeak Properties worth $112,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $24.55 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

