Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 838,258 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 838,258 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Urban Edge Properties worth $35,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UE opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

