Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830,932 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after buying an additional 469,341 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,154,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.0% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,065,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 812,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. StockNews.com raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of HPP opened at $9.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

