Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 148,641 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,102,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,641 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 1.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $154,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

NYSE ARE opened at $151.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average of $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

