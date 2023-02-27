Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 22,352 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 5.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $452,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $684.80 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $701.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.36. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 161.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.32.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

