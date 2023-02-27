Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 65,828 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,828 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $116.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

