Centersquare Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,900 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $11,846,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,889,000 after buying an additional 474,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.43 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

