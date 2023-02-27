CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Position Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,293,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 938,914 shares during the period. CGI accounts for about 4.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 9.34% of CGI worth $1,687,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CGI in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CGI by 27.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Stock Up 0.7 %

About CGI

CGI stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.18. 19,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

