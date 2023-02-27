Chain (XCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.91 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $216.14 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00422268 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.31 or 0.28542567 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

