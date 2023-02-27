Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Critical Survey

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Portillo’s and Cheesecake Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cheesecake Factory 4 8 1 0 1.77

Portillo’s presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.07%. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus price target of $35.45, indicating a potential downside of 5.81%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Cheesecake Factory.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Portillo’s has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Portillo’s and Cheesecake Factory’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $575.13 million 1.65 $5.99 million ($0.35) -64.00 Cheesecake Factory $3.30 billion 0.59 $43.12 million $0.83 45.35

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -2.04% -2.69% -1.15% Cheesecake Factory 1.31% 21.98% 2.77%

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Portillo’s on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items. The North Italia segment specializes in Italian cuisine. The Other FRC segment includes brands acquired from Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Other segment consists of the Flower Child brand, along with other businesses. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.