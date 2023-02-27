Chegg Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,081 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 416% compared to the average daily volume of 2,923 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Chegg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Chegg by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chegg Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.23. 587,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,203. Chegg has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

