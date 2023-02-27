Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $492.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

