Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $14.82 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

