Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $18.69 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ventas worth $18,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventas Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

VTR opened at $49.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.