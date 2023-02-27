Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $20.74 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,217 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,682,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,761,000 after purchasing an additional 271,413 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

NYSE INVH opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

