Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 152,945 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 152,945.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after buying an additional 414,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,533,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Insider Activity

Equity Residential Stock Performance

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.