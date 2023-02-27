Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,665 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.42 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

