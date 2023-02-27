Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 155,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $74.78 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.63.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

