Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW opened at $188.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $160.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,596,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

