CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.25. The company had a trading volume of 382,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$11.85 and a twelve month high of C$21.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$53,088.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,332,233.42. Insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

