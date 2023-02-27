CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $68,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $116.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $175.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.08.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.