CI Investments Inc. Has $210.15 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Prologis worth $210,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after buying an additional 162,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,028,000 after buying an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.65. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

