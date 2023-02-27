CI Investments Inc. Has $77.46 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of JD.com worth $77,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,782,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of JD.com by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,389,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.83 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

