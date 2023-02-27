CI Investments Inc. Has $93.63 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177,306 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $93,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $182.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.