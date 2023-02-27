CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,597,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,263 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $100,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after buying an additional 1,912,543 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 208.8% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,886,000 after buying an additional 1,054,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 54.9% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,841,000 after buying an additional 654,853 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after buying an additional 575,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

NYSE AIRC opened at $38.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

